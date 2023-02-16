'Bazball Gone Wrong': Joe Root Gets Out In Embarrassing Way Trying To Emulate 'Pant Scoop'

English cricketer Joe Root got out trying to hit a reverse scoop to Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner on Day 1 of New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Match. England were asked to bat first after losing the toss and were reduced to 117/2 in 19 overs. Former English captain Joe Root came out to bat at no. 4 and added 12 runs to the total, before getting out in bizarre fashion.

In the 24th over of the match, Joe Root scored a boundary with a Rishabh Pant-like ramp shot to Neil Wagner’s delivery. A few overs later, he attempted another ramp but failed miserably, finding the fielder at first slip. His wicket reduced England to 154/4 as captain Ben Stokes declared the innings at 325/9 on Day 1 itself.

Joe Root you cannot do that 👀



This is world class from the former England captain 🌏#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/2tyQJK60SO — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

Lightning doesn't strike twice for Joe Root 😔



And just like that England are 154/4... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/uQ1gA6tcet — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

Netizens divided over Joe Root's ramp shot

The video of Root’s ramp shots, including the one where he was dismissed went viral on social media among cricketing fans. Reacting to the video, a Twitter user said, “I mean its okay to show intent, play aggressive but why do players like Root have to go completely beserk and go for unorthodox shots when they can score runs with conventional shots too.........such a stylish player, looks so ugly whole doing such stuff !!!!!”.

Another fan defended Root and said, “He is trying. He won't succeed without trying. There are few batters in Indian team who average less than 30 in last 3 years and they are not even trying. So I respect Root here !!”. Here’s a look at a few more reactions, where fans talked about England's 'bazball' approach.

Man thinks he's Rishav Pant — Sushobhan biswas (@Taranipur) February 16, 2023

With bazball approach, root is unlikely to get a big 100 in the future — Sriram (@rammsays) February 16, 2023

Bazzball gone wrong — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) February 16, 2023

Well, not everyone can be a Rishabh Pant. ❤️



James Anderson will know this. https://t.co/ZIYecFRI3n — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 16, 2023

Joe root is a conventional cricketer and it will be important for him to play to his strength. — faisal afzal (@faisalafzal9) February 16, 2023