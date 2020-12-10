BBL 2020 Becomes First Cricket Tournament In History To Introduce 'armpit Advertising'

The Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season went underway today (Thursday, December 10) at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena with Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Sydney Sixers. In the match, Australian umpire Paul Wilson was seen wearing a shirt carrying BBL 2020 sponsors Rexona’s logo. The logo is apparently placed on the shirts’ underarm of all umpires, in an innovational “armpit advertising” campaign as part of the entire Rexona BBL sponsor association deal.

Rexona BBL sponsor: Umpire in action with Rexona logo on shirt, watch video

When the umpire is doing backstoke, strap yourself in for some hitting.



It's the first ever POWER SURGE ⚡ #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Z2IRn4POPD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2020

Rexona BBL sponsor: BBL 2020’s innovational ad campaign for Rexona

Rexona is an Australian deodorant brand whose logo will be seen during the entirety of BBL 2020 run. The ‘armpit advertising’ for the same is believed to be the first of such in the world. Earlier this week, Cricket Australia announced their advertising partnership with Rexona, which was brought to fruition from the opening BBL 2020 game itself.

Big Bash League new rules:

Apart from the unconventional form of advertising, the ongoing season is also being played with a new set of rules. The Big Bash League new rules include the Power Surge, X-factor and Bash Boost. Here is a look at a detailed explanation for the aforementioned newly-inducted BBL rules.

Power Surge: The 'Power Surge' will comprise a two-over period where the fielding side is allowed only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. The batting side can take it at after the 11th over of the innings. Meanwhile, the customary six-over powerplay has been reduced to four overs.

X-factor: The 'X-factor Player', who is named as the 12th or 13th player of the BBL squads, can get into the game at the 10th over of the first innings, replacing any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over.

Bash Boost: The 'Bash Boost' is a bonus point given midway through the second innings. The team that is chasing the target will be given the bonus point, "if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition". However, if the team that is chasing is behind at the halfway mark, the fielding side will get the point. The BBL teams now have the opportunity to score four points every game as the points awarded for a win, in general, has been increased to three points from two previously.

Big Bash live in India details

For Big Bash live in India, fans can switch to the Sony SIX SD and HD channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for live streaming. For BBL 2020 live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as that of the competing teams.

A look at the Big Bash League schedule for 2020-21 season

The BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days across 24 Australian venues. Here is a look at the entire Big Bash League schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

