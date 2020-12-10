Jordan Silk Produces First, SPECTACULAR Air-borne Save Of BBL 2020 On Boundary Line: WATCH

The first match of the Big Bash League 2020 is underway, with the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Sydney Sixers. It is Sydney Sixers who won the toss first, choosing to bowl first. The team’s decision seems to have paid dividends, with the bowlers doing a great job to restrict the Hobart Hurricanes initially. The first innings also saw Sydney Sixers star Jordan Silk pull off an incredible fielding effort at the boundary rope.

Jordan Silk pulls off a stunner in BBL 2020

The super fielding effort took place in the 15th over of the match. Sydney Sixers bowler Steve O’Keefe was already struggling in the over, as he conceded 17 off the first five balls of the over. However, Jordan Silk made sure his fielding effort ended up saving four runs, as the 28-year-old executed a stunning boundary rope effort.

Hobart Hurricanes batsman Colin Ingram seemed to have connected brilliantly, as he pulled a Steve O’Keefe delivery towards the fence. However, while it earlier looked that the ball will sail over the boundary for six, Jordan Silk seemed to have other ideas. The Australian caught the ball as he timed his jump to perfection, before releasing it back into play as he toppled over.

Fans react to incredible Jordan Silk BBL 2020 fielding effort

Jordan Silk is the best fielder in Australia?@7Cricket #bbl10 — Atul Baral (@Baral_Atul33) December 10, 2020

Sensational stuff from Jordan Silk on the boundary line in the #BBL10 just now. The airtime and the presence of mind...phew! @7Cricket @BBL — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) December 10, 2020

After Silk’s outstanding fielding effort that saved a certain six, many fans took to social media to react to it. Cricket fans shared hilarious memes, as they claimed that the cricketer seemed to defy the law of physics. Many fans also shared clips of the cricketer’s fielding effort, as they compared it to Nicholas Pooran’s sensational fielding during the Dream11 IPL 2020. Others called Jordan Silk sublime, suggesting that he is the best fielder in Australian cricket right now.

How to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 will be broadcasted live by the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can catch the Big Bash live in India on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Viewers can also watch the games online on the SonyLIV app and website. Apart from great cricket, the BBL 2020 has also grabbed headlines for the unique set of rules that will be part of the T20 tournament this season. The changes that will be seen this season included the BBL Power Surge rule, the Bash Boost rule and the X-Factor rule. All proposed changes are directed towards making the game more exciting for the fans.

Image Credits: Sydney Sixers Twitter

