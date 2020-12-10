Steve O'Keefe First In BBL 2020 To Bowl 'Power Surge' Over, Gets Hit For 4 Fours: WATCH

The Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season is underway from today (Thursday, December 10) at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena with a match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. Batting first, the Hobart Hurricanes got off to a sluggish start, losing 4 for just 76 on the board after 11 overs. Apparently, the Peter Handscomb-led side made full use of the Big Bash new rules as they upped their scoring rate while their innings progressed.

BBL 2020: BBL Power Surge rule makes debut through Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

The ongoing BBL 2020 season is being played with a set of new rules, which also includes the BBL Power Surge rule. Through the same, the batting team can pick any two-over period after 11 overs, in which only two players of the fielding team will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle. The rule was finally put to action today by Hobart Hurricanes batsmen Tim David and Colin Ingram.

The first of the two Power Surge overs was bowled by Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe, who conceded three successive boundaries from his first three balls and four overall from his over. He was taken to cleaners by Tim David upfront before the batsman handed over the strike to his in-form partner at the other end, Colin Ingram. Ingram then struck Steve O'Keefe for a straight boundary to bring up his fifty. In all, the opening over under the BBL Power Surge rule yielded 19 runs for the batting side.

Later, Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Dan Christian bowled the next Power Surge over. He took the wicket of Colin Ingram, to become the first bowler in the history of BBL to claim a wicket under the set of Big Bash new rules. On the other hand, Ingram became the first batsman to be dismissed under the same, as he departed back to the pavilion for a well-made 55.

Umpire signals BBL’s first-ever Power Surge, watch

When the umpire is doing backstoke, strap yourself in for some hitting.



It's the first ever POWER SURGE ⚡ #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Z2IRn4POPD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2020

A look into Big Bash new rules

Apart from the Power Surge, the Big Bash new rules also include X-Factor and Bash Boost. Here is a look at a detailed explanation for the aforementioned newly-inducted BBL rules.

The 'Power Surge' will comprise a two-over period where the fielding side is allowed only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. The batting side can take it at after the 11th over of the innings. Meanwhile, the customary six-over powerplay has been reduced to four overs.

The 'X-factor Player', who is named as the 12th or 13th player of the BBL squads, can get into the game at the 10th over of the first innings, replacing any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over.

The 'Bash Boost' is a bonus point given midway through the second innings. The team that is chasing the target will be given the bonus point, "if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition". However, if the team that is chasing is behind at the halfway mark, the fielding side will get the point. The BBL teams now have the opportunity to score four points every game as the points awarded for a win, in general, has been increased to three points from two previously.

Image source: BBL Twitter

