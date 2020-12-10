BBL 2020 Hurricanes Vs Sixers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes will go up against the Sydney Sixers in the inaugural match of the Big Bash League 2020. The Hurricanes vs Sixers match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST from the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on December 10. Here are the Hurricanes vs Sixers live stream details, how to watch Hurricanes vs Sixers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

BBL 2020: Hurricanes vs Sixers preview

The Hobart Hurricanes will take on the defending champions Sydney Sixers in the first BBL game of 2020. Hobart, the 2018-19 table-toppers, will be aiming for their first title this year. Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will be the six other teams competing for the title of the tenth title of the BBL. This year, the organizers have introduced three new, slightly contentious, rules to make the tournament more exciting.

These include introducing an X-factor player after the 10th over as a batsman, bowler or fielder. A special two-over power play called the 'power surge', which allows the batting team to play with just two fielders outside the inner ring in the second half of an innings. The last rule change is the ‘bash boost,’ an extra point awarded to the team with the best 10-over score at the end of the game.

BBL 2020: Hurricanes vs Sixers squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Scott Boland, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright. (Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade will be unavailable for the first game)

Sydney Sixers: Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Benjamin Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince. (Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jason Holder will be unavailable for the first game)

Big Bash live in India: Hurricanes vs Sixers live stream details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX SD and HD channels. Fans can also tune into the Hurricanes vs Sixers live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Hurricanes vs Sixers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the Hurricanes and Sixers' social media accounts.

BBL 2020: Hurricanes vs Sixers pitch report and weather forecast

The average score batting first at Bellerive Oval in the last four games is 192. All these four games have been won by the team batting first. Accuweather predicts a slightly overcast but rainless day for the match on Thursday. The temperature will be 15°C while the humidity will be low, at 43% and is expected to aid spin bowlers to some extent.

