Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah To Continue Atop BCCI As SC Lists Key Hearing For January

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah received a breather after the Supreme Court posted the hearing for a petition filed by the apex cricketing body to alter the tenures of its administrators to January, paving way for the duo to continue in their posts till then.

A petition filed in the SC sought to make an amendment in the BCCI's new Constitution thereby extending the tenure of both Ganguly and Shah. As per the present rule, a three-year cooling-off period is compulsory for administrators who have served six successive years in either BCCI or state associations - a rule that was recommended by the Justice Lodha committee to reform cricket administration in India.

An SC bench headed by Justice L Nageshwara Rao disposed of interlocutory petitions filed by state associations noting that these applications need not be adjudicated by the Supreme Court. It further posted the hearing for the petition filed by the BCCI seeking an amendment to the tenure rule to January next year.

Ganguly, Shah likely to get an extension

Back in July, it was reported that BCCI had made a plea about allowing the cricketing body to modify its constitution. The modification is intended to enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to remain in their positions as BCCI President and Secretary respectively instead of going on a mandatory cooling-off period. According to the recent reports, Amicus Curiae and senior advocate PS Narasimha indicated that more than one case will be heard before the verdict is delivered.

Narasimha said that a part of the hearing will end on December 9 and a final hearing will be held shortly thereafter. He added that on December 9, the issues to be resolved by the High Court will be heard, which is about the inter-state dispute of the state cricket associations. It will not be more than the formation of the states, it will be about it, as some members are not being given permission while others are being expelled from the (unions).

