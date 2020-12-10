BBL 2020 On Dream11: Points System And How To Play The Game With New Tournament Rules

The 10th edition of the KFC Big Bash League is set to get underway on Thursday, December 10. The tournament opener will see Hobart Hurricanes locking horns with defending champions Sydney Sixers at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. The BBL 2020 live stream will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, here's how to play BBL 2020 Dream11 game after the introduction of Big Bash 2020 new rules.

How to play BBL 2020 on Dream11 with new tournament rules in place?

Dream11 has been the official fantasy gaming partner of the BBL since 2018. However, with the Big Bash 2020 new rules in place, there are certain changes in how to play the Dream11 game. The BBL 2020 has brought in three new rules for the tenth edition - Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost. Among these new rules, X-factor is the only one which can affect the Dream11 points system.

The 'X-factor Player', who is named as the 12th or 13th player of the BBL squads, can get into the game at the 10th over of the first innings, replacing any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over. All the X-factor substitutes will get 4 points for being announced and will also score points for any contributions they make as per the Dream11 Fantasy Point System.

Dream11 Fantasy Points System

A batsman will be awarded one point for a run, one point for a four (4+1), two extra points for a six (6+2), eight points for a fifty and 16 for a century. If he gets out on a duck he will be awarded -2.

A bowler will get 25 points for a wicket (excluding run out), eight points for a maiden over, eight points for a four-wicket haul and 16 points for a five-wicket haul.

A fielder will get eight points for a catch, six points each for a run out (thrower and catcher) where as stumping and direct run out will result in 12 points being awarded to the player.

The captain of your BBL team will receive twice the points whereas vice-captain will be awarded 1.5 times the points for his performance. Strike rate scoring is applicable only for strike rate below 70 runs per 100 balls.

Only three overseas players are allowed in your XI just like the actual BBL teams. Substitutes won't be given any points for any contribution they make in the game. However, Concussion Substitutes or COVID-19 Substitutes (if permitted as per the applicable rules and regulations of the tournament) will be given four points for making an appearance in the game and will also be awarded fantasy points for any contributions they make as per the Dream11 Fantasy Points System.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The Big Bash live in India will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch BBL 2020 in Australia and UK?

Australian viewers can catch the live action of the BBL 2020 matches by tuning into Fox Sports and Seven Network. On the other hand, cricket fans in the UK have to tune into BT Sport to watch the BBL 2020 live action.

