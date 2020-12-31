BBL 2020 STR Vs SCO Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast

The Adelaide Strikers will go up against the Perth Scorchers in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2020. The STR vs SCO match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on December 31. Here are the STR vs SCO live streaming details, where to catch STR vs SCO live scores, the pitch report and the Adelaide weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020: STR vs SCO preview

The Strikers are currently fourth on the points table with 13 points after 5 matches and a win in this match will bring them level on points with the Hobart Hurricanes. On the other hand, the Scorchers are rooted to the bottom of the points table with 2 points from 4 matches. They are yet to register a victory in the competition and will be desperate to get their first win by beating the Strikers in the upcoming clash.

The previous contest between these two teams saw the Strikers beat the Scorchers by 71 runs. In that match, the Strikers opener Philip Salt scored a half-century (51 runs) with Rashid Khan also making a contribution at the end of the innings. For the Scorchers Jhye Richardson picked up 3 wickets for 30 runs. The Scorchers' innings never got going as they were bowled out for 94 runs. This time around the Scorchers will be hoping to do perform well and win the contest.

BBL 2020: STR vs SCO pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

Coming to the pitch at the Adelaide, batting first seems to be a better option and it was apparent from the match which happened between these two sides at the same venue. While chasing seems to be difficult, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be fine and there will not be any chances of rain during the match. The temperature will be at 24°C with 41% humidity and cloud cover.

STR vs SCO live scores: STR vs SCO live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the STR vs SCO live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For STR vs SCO live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as contesting teams' social media accounts.

BBL Schedule

