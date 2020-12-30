'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

Despite having sustained a fracture on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan, Kiwi speedster Neil Wagner went on to play for the remaining days of the match earning himself massive praise from across the globe. The veteran speedster not only continued to bowl but also contributed to the New Zealand victory as he bagged 4 wickets in the match including that of centurion Fawad Alam who put up a strong fight in a bid to snatch the win. Wagner's spirit was also lauded by the Pakistani skipper who appreciated the Kiwi speedster's grit and determination to bowl even after being injured.

After being struck by a Shaheen Afridi delivery on Day 2 of the Test, Wagner continued to bat and scored 19 runs in New Zealand's total of 431. Overnight scans revealed that the bowler had fractured his fourth toe but was allowed to play as long as he could bear the pain. The speedster chose to play as he stated that he has a bit of 'Fear of missing out' and also went on to say that he would have to be 'stretchered out' until which he would continue to play.

'I'm going to do everything I can'

"I wouldn't want to be sitting on the side with my foot up, watching the boys do the hard work while I can't be there to help out. I'd have a bit of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). know how bloody hard I had to work to get where I am now, so I'm sure as hell not going to sit on the side and watch other people do it. I want to be part of it and play my part, and unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I'm going to do everything I can," Wagner had said at the end of play on Day 2.

In the first innings, Wagner picked the wickets of Shaheen Afridi and Alam as Pakistan was bundled out for 239. However, in the second innings, the visitors seemed to have put up a strong wall of resistance as Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan teamed up to change fortunes. Pakistan's fightback was led by Fawad Alam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan - the former scoring an international ton after ten years while the latter scored his fourth consecutive 50+ score in the longer format of the game.

It was then Neil Wagner who bowled the most significant delivery of the Test match as he grabbed the wicket of Fawad Alam to bring back New Zealand into the game. Kiwi all-rounder & spinner Mitchell Santner picked up the last two scalps to wrap up the Pakistan innings, thereby handing the hosts a 101-run win over the visitors.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Wagner's gritty attitude:

Wagner is the real hero of the Test match, he fractured his toe then bowled 21 overs in first innings (wickets of Fawad, Shaheen) and 28 overs in second innings (wickets of Fawad, Faheem) - bowling 10+ over spell - he is bloody born fighter. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2020

"Neil Wagner with two broken toes"… NewZealand commentators have spoken this for hundred times now! #NZvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 30, 2020

Neil Wagner deserves so much of respect and appreciation for his commitment. Even while having an injured toe, he bowled 28 overs for New Zealand and picked 2 wickets. Hats off to him for giving his all despite being injured. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 30, 2020

They should've given Neil Wagner the Sportsperson of the year award as soon as the match ended — Pim Castro (@pimcastro) December 30, 2020

Neil Wagner..Take a bow 🙌🙌 — Sarvesh D. Chaudhari (@cricketsavy) December 30, 2020

