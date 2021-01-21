BBL 2021 Strikers Vs Heat Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Preview

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Brisbane Heat in Match 46 of the Big Bash League 2021. The Strikers vs Heat match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (6:45 PM local time) from the Adelaide Oval on January 21, 2021. Here are the Strikers vs Heat live streaming details, how to watch Strikers vs Heat live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

This is getting seriously tense! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/OLjawaRJO4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2021

BBL 2021: Strikers vs Heat preview

With the end of the India vs Australia tour, both, the Strikers and the Heat will be adding a couple of big names to their rosters. The Strikers will welcome back Travis Head and Michael Neser (provided they can return a negative COVID test) while the Heat will have Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson back in their squad. Looking at the table, both teams are still in the fight for the semi-final spots. The table is tightly packed, with the Sydney Sixers at the top with 32 points, followed by the Scorchers and the Stars with 24 points, the Thunder and the Hurricanes with 23 points and the Heat and the Strikers following behind with 21 and 20 respectively.

While the table is open for anyone to conquer at the moment, this also means that for the Strikers and the Heat, all games going forward are must-win games. The Strikers won the last game between the two sides by 2 runs, just managing to defend their 150-run total. However, they will come into this game on the back of a terrible 68-all out loss against the Stars. The Brisbane Heat had a similar 115-all out loss against the Perth Scorchers in their last game and will be looking to bounce back.

BBL 2021 live in India: Strikers vs Heat live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Strikers vs Heat live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Strikers vs Heat live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL 2021: Strikers vs Heat pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been fairly good for the batsmen through this BBL series. The average 1st innings score from the five matches that have taken place here so far, stands at 161. The surface has also provided considerable support to the bowlers, with most innings seeing at least 5 wickets go down. Accuweather predicts no rain and sunny weather for the match.

