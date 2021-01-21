Lasith Malinga Paid Heartfelt Tribute By Mumbai IPL Team On Retirement From T20 Leagues

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga became one of the seven cricketers to be released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. As it turns out, the pace veteran had informed the franchise earlier this month that he has retired from franchise cricket. The four-time IPL winner cited ‘pandemic situation’ and ‘travel restrictions’ as the reasons behind his retirement after he also opted out of the previous edition of the tournament last September.

Lasith Malinga announces retirement from franchise cricket

“Would’ve liked Malinga to be a part of our bowling attack for the next 5 years.” - Akash Ambani



📰 More on Mali’s retirement from franchise cricket 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndianshttps://t.co/Rsj9fdDNy3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021

Mumbai Indians pay a fitting tribute to Lasith Malinga after issuing players list

Lasith Malinga played 122 matches, picked 170 wickets and lifted the Indian Premier League title four times between 2009 and 2019 for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Moreover, the last ball he ever bowled for the franchise resulted in their fourth-ever title victory when they pipped defending champions Chennai by a run in the thrilling final of 2019. The pacer gave his side's giant fan base plenty to cherish during his playing days, with the chants of “MAAL-IN-GAA! MAAL-IN-GAA!” at the Wankhede set to go down as one of the most momentous chapters of Mumbai Indians’ folklore going ahead.

Mumbai Indians franchise owner Akash Ambani himself said that they intended to keep Malinga for five more years had it not been for the cricketer’s retirement decision. The owner praised the speedster's contributions for the side, saying that he was at the “core of Mumbai Indians for 12 years”. He added that they will forever miss the Wankhede chants for Malinga and the pacer will always remain in the “heart of all Mumbai Indians fans”.

On Wednesday, January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise released a 20-second video in tribute of their most decorated pacer. The video chronicled Malinga’s incredible journey for the franchise over the years. Here is a look at the heartfelt and emotional tribute paid by Mumbai Indians for the cricketer after his retirement announcement was made public.

👀 Malinga is staring down. He lifts his hand up and kisses the ball. Wankhede is echoing with MA-LIN-GA MA-LIN-GA as he picks up momentum in his run up. He slings and bowls. The ball moves, dips and finds the base of the stump through the batsman’s defence. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kFe7H8JSt9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 released players list

Lasith Malinga was among the seven cricketers to be released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 released players list.

Mumbai Indians squad 2021

Captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah were among the 18 players to be retained by Mumbai Indians from their squad that lifted the 2020 title in the United Arab Emirates. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians squad for the 2021 season ahead of next month’s auctions.

