BBL Knockout Thunder Vs Heat Live Stream, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather Forecast, Preview

The Sydney Thunder will take on the Brisbane Heat in the knockout match of the Big Bash League 2021. The Thunder vs Heat match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (6:45 PM local time) from the Manuka Oval, Canberra on January 31, 2021. Here are the Thunder vs Heat live streaming details, how to watch Thunder vs Heat live in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Canberra weather forecast.

BBL Knockout 2021: Thunder vs Heat preview

The BBL finals have begun and Sunday's Thunder vs Heat Knockout promises fans another exciting match to watch. Third-placed Sydney Thunder have been waiting patiently for their knockout opponents and will be looking forward to getting their finals campaign on the road. This will be the second consecutive finals appearance for the side who were knocked out in the Challenger Final last season. Thunder played their last game on January 25, achieving a 9-wicket victory over the Strikers.

The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will be much more well practised coming into this game, having just defeated the Adelaide Strikers in the eliminator on January 29. This will be their first BBL finals appearance since they made the semi-finals in the 2016-17 edition. The last two matches between the Thunder and the Heat this season have ended with one victory each for both teams. The winner of this match will take on the loser of the qualifier between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers in the Challenger Final on February 4.

BBL 2021 live in India: Thunder vs Heat live streaming details

Fans can enjoy the BBL 2021 live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Thunder vs Heat live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Thunder vs Heat live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL Knockout 2021: Thunder vs Heat pitch report and Canberra weather forecast

The pitch at the Manuka Oval has favoured batsmen through the tournament and is expected to stay that way for the BBL knockout game on Sunday. The average score has been around the 160-170 mark with 180-190 expected to be an above-par score. Seven of the ten BBL 2021 games that have taken place at the ground have been won by the chasing team. Accuweather predicts no chance of rain during the game. There will be intermittent clouds, while humidity will be at 55% affording bowlers slightly better chances than the ground normally does.

