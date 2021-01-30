Virat Kohli Set To Break HUGE MS Dhoni Record In Home Series Against England

Virat Kohli is set to re-join the Indian camp after missing out on India’s historic Test series win in Australia due to his paternity leave. The cricketer, who took over India’s Test leadership from MS Dhoni in January 2015, is now set to break a huge captaincy record which was previously held by the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman himself. Kohli is tipped to achieve the same through India’s upcoming four-match home Test challenge against England.

India vs England: Virat Kohli favourite to beat MS Dhoni’s captaincy record at home

Virat Kohli has led India to 33 Test wins in 56 matches and he is currently the most successful Indian skipper in the format in terms of the number of wins. He overtook MS Dhoni’s tally of 27 wins as captain during India’s 2-0 series win in West Indies back in 2019.

While Kohli holds the record of most Test wins for an Indian captain, it is MS Dhoni who leads the pack for most wins while playing in India. Out of Dhoni’s 27 overall wins, 21 have come while playing in front of their home crowd. If captain Kohli (20 wins at home) manages to lead his side to at least two victories in the upcoming four-match series against the Joe Root-led English unit, he will overtake the former cricketer to become the most successful Indian captain in home Tests.

Schedule and India squad for England Tests 2021

The India vs England Test series will launch with the first Test from February 5 onwards. While Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will host the first two matches, the newly-renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final two Tests of the series. With 120 points on the line, the set of much-awaited matches between the two Test titans will also form a vital part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

On January 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-member Indian squad to counter the English challenge. Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic win in Australia in Kohli’s absence, will return to his vice-captaincy role. Both Kohli and Rahane will also be joined by recent debutants Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar after their impressive outings in Australia. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the India vs England Test series.

A look into India squad for England Tests 2021

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

