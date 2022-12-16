In one of the most bizarre games ever played in the history of the sport, Sydney Thunder on Friday were bowled out for just 15 runs, breaking all previous records for lowest totals in T20 cricket. During the fifth match of the 2022 Big Bash League in Australia, Adelaide Strikers bowled Sydney Thunder out for a record-low total of 15 runs, winning the game by 124 runs with 85 balls remaining. The match was done and dusted inside the powerplay itself.

Sydney Thunder have now become the team with the lowest innings total ever recorded in a Twenty-20 match. The previous record was held by Turkey, who were dismissed for 21 runs while playing a T20I against Czech Republic in 2019. Meanwhile, the previous lowest innings total in the Big Bash League was 57 runs, an unwanted feat registered by Melbourne Renegades in 2015. Sydney Thunder have surpassed the feat by 42 runs.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Isa Guha and David Warner were left stunned by the proceedings.

8-10 of 5 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 16, 2022

That’s my team, I was watching. I can’t believe it. We will bounce back don’t worry about that https://t.co/AzJiEl7RJZ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 16, 2022

15 all out ?! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 16, 2022

What on earth. That takes me back to club days when we bowled Brighton out for 19 🙈🙈🙈 #BBL — Isa Guha (@isaguha) December 16, 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Henry Thornton picked five for three for Adelaide Strikers to help them dismiss Sydney Thunder for just 15 runs. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding effort with the ball. Apart from Thornton, Wes Agar picked four wickets and Matthew Short scalped one to his name. Adelaide Strikers had Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan in the playing XI but he did not get a chance to bowl even a single over.

Batting first, Adelaide Strikers posted 139/9 in 20 overs. Chris Lynn top-scored with 36 off 27 balls. Colin de Grandhomme also contributed with 33 off 24 balls. The Strikers then bowled the Thunder out for just 15 runs, dismissing all their batters for single-digit scores. The Thunder lost one wicket in the first over before losing two more in the second and third, respectively. One wicket fell in the first ball of the fourth over, while two more fell in the 5th over. In the sixth over, the last two wickets fell to see the Thunder getting bowled out for 15 runs in 5.5 overs.

Image: sydneythunder.com.au