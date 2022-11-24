BBL Then, BPL Now: Unmukt Chand Set To Be 1st Indian To Play In Bangladesh Premier League

Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand is all set to become the first Indian player to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), after becoming the first player from India to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Earlier on Wednesday, the 29-year-old was roped in by BPL franchise Chattogram Challengers for the upcoming 2023 season. It is pertinent to mention that Chand announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in India in September last year.

Meanwhile, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Chand was drafted in by Chattogram Challengers as the franchise was keen on roping in an Indian player, who could possibly bring in a fanbase with him. The 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper for India currently plays league cricket in America, aiming to qualify for the national team which can happen in 2023. Having signed a multi-year deal with USA’s Major League Cricket, scheduled to kick off next year, Chand currently resides in San Francisco.

Unmukt played Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades

Chand made his BBL debut last year but failed to make a mark after featuring in only two games. During the short stint, he managed to score only 35 games with the best knock of 29 runs. As of now, it is understood that Chand won't be returning to Melbourne Renegades this year.

With the BPL 2023 scheduled to be held for six weeks from January 5 to February 15, Chand’s USA eligibility bid is unlikely to be affected by his upcoming BPL stint. In order to qualify for the USA national team, Chand needs to reside for ten months a year in the country for nearly three years.

Unmukt Chand's downfall after leading India U-19 to a World Cup title

Chand was one of the most promising Indian youngsters after he led India U-19 to a World Cup win by scoring an unbeaten 111 in the summit clash. He also received the Player of the Series award for his run in the World Cup. However, he gradually fell out of the ranks and never made it to the senior India squad.

The 29-year-old scored 3379 runs at an average of 31.57 in the 67 games that he played. He also hit 4505 runs at an average of 41.33 in 120 List A matches. Before opting to leave Indian cricket, he had scored 1565 runs at an average of 22.35 and a strike rate of 116.09 in 77 T20Is.