'Have To Sack Everyone': Maxwell's Hilarious Reply On Suryakumar Yadav's Chances In BBL

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently heaped praise on Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav after the latter scored an unbeaten century in the 2nd T20I match against New Zealand. Maxwell, while speaking on The Grade Cricketer, said when he watched the replay of the match, he was embarrased because Yadav appeared better than everyone else in the circuit. Maxwell said that his team has no one who is close to batting like Yadav. When asked if Yadav can earn a Big Bash League contract in the future, Maxwell said Cricket Australia (CA) doesn't have enough money.

"I didn't know the game was on. But I later checked the scorecard and sent the picture of that to Finchy (Aaron Finch) and said, 'What is going on here? He is batting on a completely different planet! Look at everyone else's scores and look at this bloke scoring 111 off 50.' The next I watched the full replay of the innings the next day and its embarrassing thing is that he is so much better than everyone else. It's almost hard to watch. No one we have got is close to that," Maxwell said.

"We don't have enough money. There is no chance. We will have to sack every player and the sack every contracted player of Cricket Australia(laughs)," he added.

SKY's unbeaten 111 off 51 balls at a glance

Yadav scored his second T20I century on Sunday after he smashed an unbeaten 111 of just 51 balls. Yadav's stunning knock with the bat helped India post a mammoth total on the board, which eventually saw the Men in Blue defeat the Kiwis by 65 runs.

Yadav is currently the leading T20I run-scorer of the calendar year 2022. He has scored 1151 runs in 30 matches at an average of 47.95 and with a strike rate of 188.37, including two centuries and nine half-centuries. Yadav was India's top performer at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament with 239 runs in six matches which he scored at an average of 59.75 and with a strike rate of 189.68.

Maxwell, on the other hand, is not playing competitive cricket at the moment due to an injury he suffered earlier this month. Maxwell broke his leg while attending a party at his friend's house in Melbourne. Maxwell is expected to return for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that is scheduled to be played between Australia and India next year.

