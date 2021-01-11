India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

The injury-marred Indian team managed to salvage a sensational draw after their batsmen showcased grit and determination against a lethal Australian bowling attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Both the participating teams were involved in a closely fought battle in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ultimately ended in a stalemate. However, the home team were desperate to pull off a victory, and resorted to using 'dirty tactics' in an attempt to get under the skins of the Indian batsmen. The approach irked the Indian fans, and they lambasted the Tim Paine-led side for their on-field behaviour.

India vs Australia: Fans mock Australia for their questionable on-field tactics

It is fair to say that the Australian team were the more dominant side in the Sydney Test. However, the visitors displayed phenomenal composure in order to save the Test match. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side had the challenging task of chasing a massive target of 407 in the fourth innings of the match on a placid wicket where the odd-ball was staying low. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone of the chase with their positive intent towards the end of Day 4.

Despite the remarkable start, the visitors had their backs to the wall because of multiple injuries. Rishabh Pant, who had sustained an elbow injury during India's first innings, played a blistering knock to shift the momentum of the game. The southpaw slammed a brisk 97 and staged a valiant partnership alongside Cheteshwar Pujara to give the team a glimmer of hope.

However, the pair were dismissed in quick succession, and the pressure was back on the Indian batsmen. With Ravindra Jadeja also nursing a thumb injury, the onus was on R Ashwin to perform with the bat. Test specialist Hanuma Vihari looked confident, but unfortunately, he also picked up a hamstring niggle during the innings. In spite of that, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari played courageous cricket in the middle against bowling spells and denied Australia a victory.

Their approach frustrated the Australian fielders, and they tried their best to disrupt the duo's concentration. There were several incidents that did not please the Indian fans. Star batsman Steve Smith was seen intentionally scratching up Rishabh Pant's guard during the drinks break in the first session of the day. Apart from that, Matthew Wade and captain Tim Paine were chirpy throughout the day. Wade was also criticized by many for unnecessarily throwing the ball towards the injured Hanuma Vihari. Paine also lost his cool and screamed at Vihari on one occasion.

The highlight of Day 5 arguably was the sledging between Tim Paine and R Ashwin, a battle which was won by the latter in all fairness as Paine's words did not seem to have any impact on the Indian spinner. In fact, Ashwin responded to Paine's Gabba sledge by believing that whenever Australia comes to India next, it will be Paine's last tour.

India vs Australia: Netizens target Aussies for their behaviour on Twitter

Aussies are always very chirpy especially behind the stumps, however R. Ashwin and Vihari showed them the ground realities on the ground itself, Australia must focus on game rather being talkative and disturbing the concentration of the players and maintain the spirit of the game — Ashok Kanojia (@adkanojia) January 11, 2021

Smith and aussies deserve this award they are working hard for this.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CIEIgseagf — Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) January 11, 2021

Just typically Aussie behaviour. Sledging and ungentlemanly behaviour is their last resort when a defeat is imminent. — Prasad (@PhalakePrasad) January 11, 2021

@cricketcomau Australian hopes of victory in Sydney test shattered by great performance by Indian middle order batting. Aussies tried every trick. pic.twitter.com/h47GAlFdC2 — rakesh giri goswami (@rockygajendra) January 11, 2021

Image source: cricket.com.au Twitter

