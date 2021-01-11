Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Is Hardik Pandya NOT Playing In The T20 Tournament?

Much before they became an integral part of the Mumbai IPL squad, the Pandya brothers made a splash as an all-round pair for the Baroda domestic side. With Hardik Pandya not being included in the Indian Test side that is currently touring Australia, the brothers were expected to reunite for putting on a show for the Baroda team at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. However, it seems like the swashbuckling brothers are not going to get together for their home team this time, as Hardik Pandya's name has not been included in the Baroda squad.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Unable To Peel Off Banana, Ricky Ponting Makes Fun Of Thumb Injury: WATCH

Krunal Pandya shines in the absence of Hardik Pandya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

While Baroda will be without the all-round talent of the mightily in-form Hardik Pandya, they will have the other Pandya brother, not just in their ranks, but rather leading their ranks. After a brilliant IPL 2020 campaign with Mumbai, Krunal Pandya has been handed the reins of the of Baroda side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He has taken over from Kedar Devdhar, who led the side to a 1st place finish in Group A in the last edition of the tournament. Considering that the team closely missed out on a place in the semi-finals last season - by virtue of net run rate - under Devdhar, the pressure will be on Krunal Pandya this time around.

Also Read | Plan Was To Fight Till The End Without Thinking About Result: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane

With 2 wins, Baroda are currently the joint leaders - along with last season's winners, Karnataka, and Gujarat - for the most title wins in the tournament. Looking to go ahead of the pack with three titles, Baroda have already gotten off to a good start in the tournament. Krunal Pandya shined in his first game as captain, scoring a massive 76 off 42 balls to help his side put up a score of 168 on the board. In a close chase that saw Uttarakhand make 163, Pandya's 2-33 also stood out as the best bowling figures for the Baroda side.

This will make Hardik Pandya's miss - in all probability a move to help manage his workload (according to multiple Indian media reports)- much more bearable for the team. Hardik Pandya has been playing non-stop since the IPL 2020 in September. While he did not bowl at all in the IPL, Pandya did bowl a few overs during India's white-ball games in Australia last year. All these efforts resulted in Pandya focussing on his training after recovering from a devastating back surgery in 2020. He should be seen in action against England next month and then at the IPL 2021.

Also Read | R Ashwin Lauded By Indian Fans For Cracking Response To Tim Paine's Dirty Sledge: WATCH

Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Krunal Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Indian Fans Unite To Make 'Draw' Twitter Trend, Proud After SCG Fight

Image credits: Hardik Pandya Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.