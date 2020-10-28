BCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bengali CC will battle it out against Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs KCC match prediction and BCC vs KCC Dream11 team. BCC vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: West Indies Players Get All Clear Before Tour To New Zealand

BCC vs KCC live: BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The current standings of both teams certainly show how one-sided this contest looks on paper. KCC are currently second on the points table and have been playing really well in the tournament so far. They will certainly look to continue their good form while coming into the match.

On the other hand, BCC are having a poor tournament as they have failed to win a single match so far. They will have play really well to stand any chance to upset the in-form rivals. Expect both teams to field their best players in the BCC vs KCC playing 11.

Also Read: Ex-Dream11 IPL Winner From Australia Admits To Being In Depression Since 2018

BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BCC vs KCC Dream11 team

BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for BCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Preparing For Australia? Netizens Mock Delhi Star After Another Slow Knock

BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for BCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada's Long Streak Comes To An End After A Poor Day With The Ball

BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Riaz Howlader

Kamrul Islam Foysol

Jubed Mia

Saqib Muhammad

BCC vs KCC match prediction: BCC vs KCC Dream11 team

BCC vs KCC live: BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs KCC top picks and BCC vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.