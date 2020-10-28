BCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Bengali CC will battle it out against Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs KCC match prediction and BCC vs KCC Dream11 team. BCC vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
The current standings of both teams certainly show how one-sided this contest looks on paper. KCC are currently second on the points table and have been playing really well in the tournament so far. They will certainly look to continue their good form while coming into the match.
On the other hand, BCC are having a poor tournament as they have failed to win a single match so far. They will have play really well to stand any chance to upset the in-form rivals. Expect both teams to field their best players in the BCC vs KCC playing 11.
Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain.
Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.
Riaz Howlader
Kamrul Islam Foysol
Jubed Mia
Saqib Muhammad
As per our BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The BCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs KCC top picks and BCC vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
