Ex-Dream11 IPL Winner From Australia Admits To Being In Depression Since 2018

Ever since Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took a break from the game citing mental health concerns, depression has become quite a talking point in the cricketing fraternity. Back in November 2019, even Indian captain Virat Kohli gave his take on the issue and backed Maxwell’s decision. Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson has now joined the line of cricketers opening up about battling with depression at some point of their lives.

Glenn Maxwell talks about the benefits of his 2019 mental health break

Glenn Maxwell has credited his recent mental-health break for his imperious #BBL09 form in recent weeks https://t.co/kV3Zma0OyP pic.twitter.com/zEaAchSqhn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2020

Mitchell Johnson talks about his struggles with depression

Quite recently, Mitchell Johnson interacted with Channel 7’s SAS Australia. Johnson, who retired from the international game back in 2015, said that he has found his life “tougher since retiring from cricket”. The 38-year-old further said that one loses their purpose a little bit as they are suddenly not doing as much as they used to.

Mitchell Johnson made a triumphant exit from international cricket as he lifted the 2015 World Cup at home just a few months prior to his retirement announcement. However, he played domestic and league cricket up until 2018 and was even part of the Mumbai line-up in their victorious Dream11 IPL 2017 campaign. The 2015 World Cup alumnus and an Ashes legend stated that he is in a transition phase now where he has been away from the game for more than two years.

The 73-Test veteran further revealed that he also battled depression during his younger days. According to him, cricket came to his rescue as it “blocked things out”. Mitchell Johnson then chronicled his cricketing journey, saying it was easy for him to deal with depression during his playing career because at the time, he only thought about “moving forward” to keep his “mind going”.

Apart from Mitchell Johnson, Shane Warne’s son Jackson Warne also opened up about the burning topic earlier this year. In an appearance on A Few Off the Wood podcast, Jackson Warne revealed that while he was aspiring to become a cricketer, he was discouraged by the media attention and pressure that came to him for being the son of an Australian cricketing legend. He said that if he was to take up cricket, the expectations out of him to be the “next big thing” would have been huge.

