IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada's Long Streak Comes To An End After A Poor Day With The Ball

Premier pacer Kagiso Rabada had a forgettable outing during Delhi's Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday. Not only was he the most expensive bowler for Delhi but he also went wicketless as well.

The streak ends

As the Proteas pace sensation failed to register even a single scalp in Tuesday's contest, he ended up creating an unwanted record as well as a streak that he had carried on since the last three editions came to an end.

It so happened that the tall speedster's streak of 25 consecutive IPL matches with at least one scalp ended by the virtue of his poor outing against the former champions. The last time this had happened was in the 2017 edition against the same opposition.

Rabada finished his spell with figures of 0/54 from his 4 overs at a disappointing economy rate of 13.50.

Can Delhi overhaul this mammoth?

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to chase. However, his decision backfired as Hyderabad openers David Warner (66) & Wriddhiman Saha (87) added 107 runs for the opening stand. Even though Delhi did manage a couple of wickets, the Orange Army wracked havoc as they ended up posting a mammoth total of 219/2 on the board.

In reply, Delhi have already lost the wickets of in-form Shikhar Dhawan and the hard-hitting Marcus Stoinis inside 3 overs.

