BCC Vs PBVA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Game Info

Bohemian CC will lock horns against Prague Barbarians Vandals in the final series of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Saturday, July 11. The BCC vs PBVA Dream11 match will be played at Scott Page Field in Prague. The BCC vs PBVA Dream11 match will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our BCC vs PBVA Dream11 team and BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction along with the BCC vs PBVA Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | New Zealand have NOT offered to host IPL 2020: NZC spokesperson trashes false reports

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction and ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming BCC vs PBVA match is the second of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, July 11. This is the final week of the Czech Super Series where all the four winners of their respective ties are head to head against each other.

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: BCC vs PBVA Dream11 team from squads

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: BCC Probable XI

Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahib Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, GM Hasanat, Ali Waqar, Waheed-ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria.

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PBVA Probable XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Balkrishnan, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's manager insists CSK captain not thinking of retirement, IPL 2020 his target

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: BCC vs PBVA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davizi (Captain), Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahib Mahmood

All-rounders: Honey Gori, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal

Bowlers: Ali Waqar, Saurabh Kakaria, Jafar Stooman, Kushagra Bhatnagar

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly hints at IPL 2020 taking place outside India due to COVID-19 situation

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction

BCC start off as favourites to win the BCC vs PBVA live match.

Please note that the above BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction, BCC vs PBVA Dream11 team and BCC vs PBVA Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BCC vs PBVA Dream11 team, BCC vs PBVA Dream11 top picks and BCC vs PBVA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters doubt tournament taking place due to poor market conditions: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM