MS Dhoni's Manager Insists CSK Captain Not Thinking Of Retirement, IPL 2020 His Target

There has been a lot of speculation that has been made regarding MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. The former India captain, who recently turned 39, has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. Since then, rumours have been rife about MS Dhoni's retirement.

MS Dhoni's manager opens up CSK captain's retirement plans

However, MS Dhoni's fans now have a reason to rejoice. The CSK captain's manager Mihir Diwakar has elucidated that the veteran stumper has no plans of retiring from the game. While speaking to PTI, Diwakar said that they are friends, however they don't talk about cricket.

He claimed that MS Dhoni is absolutely determined to play the IPL 2020 and looking at his intensity during the CSK training camp, it doesn't seem like he is thinking about retirement. Diwakar further said that MS Dhoni has worked extremely hard for his return to cricket. He also said that MS Dhoni was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down so that he could work on his game.

Diwakar reckoned that the CSK captain has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. He opined that everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy. Meanwhile, the BCCI is doing all it can to ensure that IPL does indeed takes place.

The CSK skipper was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year.

MS Dhoni house: MS Dhoni gives his daughter a vintage ride as MS Dhoni wife soaks in the beauty of nature

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram where she shared a compilation of videos from the couple's Ranchi farmhouse. The lush greenery around the couple's house makes for a great place to observe nature's calmness during the India lockdown. The videos featured Sakshi walking around the huge lawns of this MS Dhoni house as MS Dhoni himself whizzed past his wife with his daughter Ziva on a bike.

The CSK captain, who is known to be a huge fan of motorcycles, was seen to be riding around the MS Dhoni house with his daughter on his vintage Yamaha RD 350. The two-stroke motorcycle was a huge sensation in the Indian market for its unparalleled power in the 80s. Here is the footage of MS Dhoni house that his wife posted.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP