New Zealand Have NOT Offered To Host IPL 2020: NZC Spokesperson Trashes False Reports

A few days ago, multiple Indian media reports claimed that New Zealand had become the latest country to offer to host the IPL 2020 edition. The news of New Zealand offering to host the IPL 2020 edition came after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka had also expressed their interest in hosting the cash-rich league. However, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has now termed the news as 'speculation', clarifying that they have not offered to host IPL 2020.

New Zealand Cricket issues clarification

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson Richard Boock revealed on Thursday that the cricket board has not expressed any interest in hosting the IPL. Boock told Radio New Zealand that the report of New Zealand offering to host IPL 2020 is simply 'speculation'. He also said that the NZC has not offered to host the IPL nor have they made any approach for the same.

The clarification by the New Zealand Cricket board is completely opposite of what a BCCI official said recently, wherein he had stated that New Zealand was the third country that had offered to host IPL 2020. However, the official wasn’t named in any of the press reports, confirming the development.

IPL is first priority: Sourav Ganguly

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin in March this year, was earlier postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus situation in India. Since then, there has been no confirmation on when the latest edition of the Indian Premier League will be held. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently revealed that Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled. Sourav Ganguly, while speaking to ‘Sports Tak’ in an Instagram live session, confirmed the cancellation of Asia Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in the month of September.

New Zealand Cricket denies the story that never was. https://t.co/TnkBvxuxt5 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 9, 2020

However, Sourav Ganguly also gave an update on the IPL 2020 while speaking to India Today. The BCCI President said that the board doesn’t ideally want to finish 2020 without an IPL. Sourav Ganguly said that their first priority when it comes to IPL 2020 is to hold it in India. The former Indian captain said that even if they get 35-40 days, they’ll be able to hold the tournament.

Sourav Ganguly also revealed that they will only look at options abroad if it is not possible to hold IPL 2020 in India. He also revealed that once the tournament goes overseas, it becomes expensive for both the franchises as the board. Ganguly said that the conversion rate and the currency exchange rate makes the tournament expensive for everyone.

Several reports had earlier revealed that the BCCI was waiting for the ICC to confirm the schedule of the T20 World Cup before going ahead with the IPL 2020 plans. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had also confirmed earlier that they were waiting for clarification on the T20 World Cup plans. The same has now been confirmed by Sourav Ganguly as he said that he doesn’t know when the T20 World Cup will take place.

Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au