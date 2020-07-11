BCC Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Bohemian CC will lock horns against Prague Spartans Vanguards in the final series of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Saturday, July 11. The BCC vs PSV Dream11 match will be played at Scott Page Field in Prague. The BCC vs PSV Dream11 match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is our BCC vs PSV Dream11 team and BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction along with the VCC vs HCC Dream11 top picks.

BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction and ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming BCC vs PSV match is the first of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, July 11. This is the final week of the Czech Super Series where all the four winners of their respective ties are head to head against each other.

BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction: BCC vs PSV Dream11 team from squads

BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction: BCC Probable XI

Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahib Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, GM Hasanat, Ali Waqar, Waheed-ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria.

BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction: PSV Probable XI

Satyajit Sengupta, Kranti Venkataswamy, Prasannaa Ganesan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Ghanshyam Kumar, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy.

BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction: BCC vs PSV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ghanshyam Kumar

Batsmen: Kranti Venkataswamy (Vice-captain), Parth Bhalodiya, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar (Captain)

All-rounders: Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta

Bowlers: Ali Waqar, Neeraj Tyagi, Saurabh Kakaria

BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction

BCC start off as favourites to win the BCC vs PSV live match.

Please note that the above BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction, BCC vs PSV Dream11 team and BCC vs PSV Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BCC vs PSV Dream11 team, BCC vs PSV Dream11 top picks and BCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

