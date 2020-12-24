BCCI AGM From 12 Pm, Sourav Ganguly's 'endorsements' Controversy NOT To Be Discussed?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 24. The BCCI AGM is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM (IST). During the course of the meeting, several important matters like the addition of two new franchises in the IPL 2021, inclusion of cricket in the Olympics and T20 World Cup Tax Exemption issue among others are going to be discussed.

New IPL 2021 teams, cricket in Olympics among 23-point agenda for BCCI AGM meeting

According to reports, one of the major points that will be discussed during the BCCI AGM meeting will be Sourav Ganguly’s conflict of interest issue. However, according to InsideSport, the issue is neither listed in the BCCI AGM meeting agenda nor it will be discussed during the assembly. A senior BCCI official, who is already in Ahmedabad for the meeting, has stated that they are in Ahmedabad to discuss very important agenda circulated by the Secretary. He added that Ganguly's personal endorsements is a complete non-issue and won't be discussed or raised in the meeting.

According to InsideSport, following are the 23 points that will be discussed during the BCCI AGM meeting on Friday in Ahmedabad.

1. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019 at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

2. Election of the Vice-President.

3. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

4. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council:

(a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and

(b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer’s Association;

5. Adoption of the report of the secretary for the year 2019-20 under review.

6. Adoption of the treasurer’s report and the audited accounts for the year FY 2018-19.

7. Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year FY 2020-21.

8. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fix their remuneration.

9. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

10. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

11. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27.

12. Consideration of:

(a) the Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council;

(b) the Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing Council;

(c) the Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein;

13. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the meeting.

14. To appoint the BCCI’s Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar organization.

15. Approval on inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League.

16. Discussion of BCCI’s stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

17. To update on ICC matters – ICC Tax Exemption Issue

18. To update on National Cricket Academy matters.

19. To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

20. To update on India’s Future Tour Programs.

21. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council, in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI’s Rules and Regulations.

22. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

23. Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.

SOURCE: PTI

