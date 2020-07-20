BCCI Aims To Hire 3 GMs At Salary Of ₹3-4 Cr Post Saba Karim, Rahul Johri Exits: Report

The BCCI has been in the news for a variety of reasons recently. Earlier this month, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI was in the news after it was revealed that the board had accepted the resignation of its CEO Rahul Johri. Following that news, the BCCI has been consistently making the headlines as it tries to figure out a schedule for IPL 2020. Recently, the BCCI Deccan Chargers case also made the headlines. Now, hours after a PTI report revealed that BCCI General Manager-Cricket Operations Saba Karim has been asked to resign, a Times of India report has revealed a new recruitment strategy for BCCI.

BCCI plans to hire 3 GMs and 1 CEO

The TOI report revealed that the BCCI is set to advertise for new vacancies after the recent departures of Rahul Johri and Saba Karim. The hirings are likely to include 3 General Managers that will replace that role left vacant by Saba Karim as well as a replacement for Rahul Johri, who had earlier resigned from the BCCI CEO post. All the said decisions were decided at the Board’s Apex Council meeting on July 17.

According to TOI, a reliable source in the BCCI expounded on the hiring strategy of the Sourav Ganguly-led cricket board. The source revealed that the BCCI is looking to hire 3 GMs, one each in marketing, operations and administration. The plan is to recruit 3 GMs and pay them half the amount, instead of hiring a CEO at a salary of ₹7-8 crore. With this, the BCCI also aims to ensure that it isn’t too CEO centric, as was the case before.

While the hiring plan includes roping in a new CEO, the BCCI isn’t looking to hire a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) despite Santosh Rangnekar having resigned last year. This is perhaps due to the presence of treasurer Arun Dhamal, though this can only be speculated at the moment. The report also shed light on Saba Karim’s departure, revealing that the former cricketer resigned because he was asked to leave. Although the report didn’t divulge any information on IPL 2020, it did reveal the BCCI is mulling on several options to run the forthcoming domestic season.

Press reports had earlier revealed that a tentative schedule for IPL 2020 may be in place, with September 26 and November 8 being touted as a possible window for the tournament. The BCCI hasn’t confirmed the schedule for IPL 2020, however, it recently suffered a setback in the BCCI Deccan Chargers case. The arbitration decision in the BCCI Deccan Chargers case went against the Sourav Ganguly lead board, with press reports revealing that the decision could cost BCCI as much as ₹4800 crore.

