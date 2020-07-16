Sourav Ganguly Not To Take COVID-19 Test Immediately, Won't Resume TV Show Shoot: Report

Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly will not be taking any COVID-19 test but remain under home quarantine after his brother Snehahish Ganguly was tested postive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is unlikely that the BCCI chief would be tested immediately as protocol requires for some symptoms to show before that.

The Ganguly brother coronavirus news was reported by PTI after a CAB official told the news agency that Snehasish was suffering from fever for the last few days and his reports declared him COVID-19 positive on Wednesday evening. A source close to BCCI President added that since the reports arrived late in the evening, Sourav Ganguly will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period as per health protocols

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly In Home Quarantine After Brother Snehasish Ganguly Tests COVID-19 Positive

Snehasish Ganguly was staying at the family's ancestral house 'Chandi Bhawan' in Behala, where Sourav Ganguly is based after PTI in June had reported that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 at their Mominpur residence on June 20. As per reports, his mother-in-law and father-in-law had also tested positive for the disease.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's Brother And CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Block E, F, G and H of #EdenGardens dedicated for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel as announced by Cricket Association of Bengal yesterday.#CAB pic.twitter.com/R8wZsikD1Z — CABCricket (@CabCricket) July 11, 2020

Ganguly brother coronavirus: Snehahish Ganguly health update

Giving an update on Snehahish Ganguly's health, CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement that Snehahish Ganguly had admitted himself at a city hospital on Wednesday and other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. Dalmiya also said that he would be undergoing home quarantine for the next few days as per required protocol and the CAB offices, meanwhile, will remain closed indefinitely till further notice.

Also Read: Dave Cameron Claims ICC Does Not Need An Icon Like Sourav Ganguly As Chairman

Sourav Ganguly TV show shooting stopped

While thee Ganguly brother coronavirus news made the headlines, Sourav Ganguly was handling all his BCCI work from an office near his home as shooting for his popular Bengali show Dadagiri Unlimited Season Eight had not resumed. According to a report in NDTV, a crew member said that there was a notice saying that the Rajarhat studio was in a containment zone so shooting for the Sourav Ganguly TV show has been stopped.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Trolled By Ajit Agarkar For Natwest Final T-shirt Waving Incident: Watch

Eden Gardens turned into Quarantine Centre

In an attempt to bolster quarantine facilities amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has granted Kolkata Police the permission to set up a makeshift quarantine centre at the Eden Gardens. The Bengal board has offered the E, F, G, and H blocks for the same initially and some parts of the J Block as well if required.

( IMAGE: SOURAV GANGULY / INSTAGRAM)