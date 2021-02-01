BCCI & TNCA Decide To Allow 50% Crowd In Chepauk For 2nd India-England Test In Chennai

After much deliberation, the BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have decided to allow fans in the stadium for the second Test between India and England at the Chepauk, as per PTI. However, the status quo remains the same for the first Test which is set to begin on February 5 where the crowd will be restricted from entering the Chepauk stadium. The approval to allow 50% of the stadium to be open for fans in the second Test comes after the Union Government's guidelines which has permitted the reopening of the sports parks to the general public. The second Test is scheduled to begin from February 13.

"It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols," a TNCA official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, BCCI confirmed that fans will be allowed inside the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Tests between India and England. After the second Test in Chennai, the third and the fourth Test are slated to begin from February 24 and March 4.

Test series to begin from Feb 5

England has already arrived in India for the gruelling tour of the sub-continent and have also hit the ground for initial practice sessions. With the spot for final in the World Test Championship, both teams will be locking horns with their eyes set on the prize. Team India skipper Virat Kohli will return after a short hiatus from Test cricket as he had missed last few Tests against Australia after he opted to travel back home for the birth of his first child. His English counterpart Joe Root has also regained his touch as he smashed Sri Lanka single-handedly in the recently concluded Test series.

Meanwhile, the visitors would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2012/13 season where they had registered a 2-1 win in (four-match series) under the leadership of former iconic opener Alastair Cook. That remains England's last Test series win on Indian soil to date.

English selectors have brought stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes back into the squad as they set their eyes on the World Test Championship. England has announced 16-man strong squad with an additional six members slated to travel as reserves. Joe Root will continue to lead the side while Moeen Ali, who was infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, will travel to India for the Test series. Rory Burns will also return to the squad. Ollie Pope has also been included in the touring party, however, he will only be included if deemed fit.

