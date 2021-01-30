Cracks In The Australian Camp, Senior Players 'frustrated' With Head Coach Langer: Report

After failing to clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian camp has been divided with several senior players complaining against Head Coach Justin Langer's 'micro-management' leading to possible cracks in the team, as per Australian media. According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the relationship between several senior players and Langer has turned sour after an injury-marred India came from behind to rattle Australia's dreams of lifting the Border Gavaskar Trophy yet again.

Citing sources close to the players in the dressing room, the report in Sydney Morning Herald claims that certain players are unhappy with Langer's intensity and mood swings, further implying that the former Australian opener is no longer able to 'cope up' with the demands of being a three-format coach.

'Senior players frustrated'

"Dressing-room sources say that over a gruelling summer, Langer's management style wore thin with some players, who on top of having to live in a bubble for months on end say they have become drained by his intensity and mood swings," the SMH reported.

Furthermore, the report has stated that senior players are 'frustrated' at the atmosphere as bowlers are being 'bombarded' with statistics and instructions about where to bowl at lunch breaks during the fourth and final Tests against India at the Gabba. This comes after Team India breached the Australian fortress to hand the hosts their first defeat in 32 years at the Gabba. Moreover, the report alleged that the players have developed an affinity for assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who they feel is more approachable.

The report also speaks of Langer getting angry at an Australian player during the Gabba Test who tried to carry a sandwich to the pitch as play resumed but was disallowed by Langer. "You're walking on against India, we're trying to win a Test match and one of our players walks on with a toasted sandwich in his hand. I spoke to (the player) about it at length yesterday. I said, 'How do you reckon it looks, mate?' Is that not something I should say?" Langer said.

However, claims of cracks in the Australian camp have been rubbished by the Head Coach. "Couldn't be further from the truth. Leadership isn't a popularity contest. If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job," Langer said.

"It's actually the opposite of what happens. I never talk about statistics to the bowlers, ever. I don't go to any of the bowlers' meetings. That's what the bowlers' coach is meant to be doing," he added. The Australian Head Coach still has 18 months left in his contract and has set his eyes on the Test series against South Africa.

Australia's tour of SA

The Aussies will be visiting the 'Rainbow Nation' for three Tests in March. At the same time, there is no official confirmation regarding the dates for the upcoming Test series and even the venues for the same remain undecided as well. Meanwhile, the three-match Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. At the same time, Australia will be playing red-ball cricket in South Africa for the very first time after the infamous ball-tampering scandal that had shocked the cricket world back in March 2018.

Australia squad for South Africa Tests 2021: Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

