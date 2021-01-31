'Bumrah's Unique Action Might Be A Bit Of Problem': Buttler Admits Ahead Of Ind-Eng Tests

With just days to go for the India-England Test series, Jos Buttler reckoned that those who have played international cricket and IPL will have a bit of familiarity going into the much-anticipated series. The wicketkeeper-batsman who is a mainstay in the Rajasthan lineup during the IPL has also admitted that Jasprit Bumrah's unique action might be a bit of problem. He also weighed in on the importance of the T20 series against India with the T20 World Cup in hindsight.

"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it," Buttler said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Emphasizing on the significance of the IPL, Buttler asserted that the T20 tournament allows players to get familiars with the wickets and other players as well. "Certainly, for the boys who have played international cricket before against India and played against (them) in the IPL, certainly know the angles and what to expect a little bit. I think the thing that IPL does give you is familiarity with the wickets, and the guy having played against the majority of the guys, sort of understanding of their action and how they try and bowl," he added.

India's squad for first 2 Tests

The Test series which is set to begin from February 5, will witness the return of skipper Virat Kohli who had travelled back home after the first Test against Australia. The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma has also brought back veteran speedster Ishant Sharma, who had been ruled out of the Australia tour with an injury whereas Hardik Pandya will also don the whites despite having lost his father a few days ago.

England will be visiting India for an all-format bilateral series that will go on for almost two months. The gruelling tour with the English cricket team comprises four Test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs up until March 28. The five-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, English selectors have brought stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes back into the squad as they set their eyes on the World Test Championship. England has announced 16-man strong squad with an additional six members slated to travel as reserves. Joe Root will continue to lead the side while Moeen Ali, who was infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, will travel to India for the Test series. Rory Burns will also return to the squad. Ollie Pope has also been included in the touring party, however, he will only be included if deemed fit.

