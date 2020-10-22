BCCI Miffed With Cricket Australia For Delays In Scheduling Winter Tour?

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, is set to travel to Australia after the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season for a blockbuster full-fledged series. Cricket Australia announced the entire itinerary of the two-month tour earlier this year which includes three ODIs, three T20Is and a much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly expressed their anguish over Cricket Australia’s constant delays in approving the tour.

India vs Australia 2020: NSW government greenlit India’s quarantine and training schedule

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the New South Wales government have cleared paths for the visiting Indian team to arrive in Sydney in late November. Interestingly, the government approved the same 72 hours after Cricket Australia lodged the plan. The India vs Australia 2020 tour will begin with two ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 and 29 and the 50-overs action will then shift to Canberra’s Manuka Oval on December 1.

The BCCI, headed by current chairman Sourav Ganguly, had reportedly expressed their anger over Cricket Australia in delaying the scheduling process. While the India vs Australia 2020 tour was given a confirmation earlier this year, the Australian government and Cricket Australia officials delayed India’s quarantine and training plans up until October. Virat Kohli and co. is now expected to set out for ‘Down Under’ after Dream11 IPL 2020 where they will go undergo a self-isolation phase in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Indian, Australian players in Dream11 IPL 2020

Several top Indian and Australian Test stars are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), battling it out for the coveted T20 trophy. While the BCCI is yet to announce India’s squad, regular Test players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah among others are expected to feature in their line-up. On the other hand, cricketers like David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are among Australian Test stars who are currently representing their Dream11 IPL 2020 franchises.

