BCCI Miffed With Cricket Australia For Delays In Scheduling Winter Tour?

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, is set to travel to Australia after the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season for a blockbuster full-fledged series. Cricket Australia announced the entire itinerary of the two-month tour earlier this year which includes three ODIs, three T20Is and a much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly expressed their anguish over Cricket Australia’s constant delays in approving the tour.
“The fans love it, it creates a different aspect of the contest."— ICC (@ICC) May 26, 2020
Mitchell Starc, who has 42 wickets with the pink ball, is keen on the prospect of a day/night Test against 🇮🇳https://t.co/Fez2FXp06z
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Reveals Sourav Ganguly's Words For Him After Flop Debut In 1999: Watch
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the New South Wales government have cleared paths for the visiting Indian team to arrive in Sydney in late November. Interestingly, the government approved the same 72 hours after Cricket Australia lodged the plan. The India vs Australia 2020 tour will begin with two ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 and 29 and the 50-overs action will then shift to Canberra’s Manuka Oval on December 1.
The BCCI, headed by current chairman Sourav Ganguly, had reportedly expressed their anger over Cricket Australia in delaying the scheduling process. While the India vs Australia 2020 tour was given a confirmation earlier this year, the Australian government and Cricket Australia officials delayed India’s quarantine and training plans up until October. Virat Kohli and co. is now expected to set out for ‘Down Under’ after Dream11 IPL 2020 where they will go undergo a self-isolation phase in wake of the ongoing pandemic.
Also Read | Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?
Several top Indian and Australian Test stars are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), battling it out for the coveted T20 trophy. While the BCCI is yet to announce India’s squad, regular Test players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah among others are expected to feature in their line-up. On the other hand, cricketers like David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are among Australian Test stars who are currently representing their Dream11 IPL 2020 franchises.
Big news for Aussie and Indian cricket fans! #AUSvIND https://t.co/mMYPflS71u— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 22, 2020
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Heaps Praises Over AB De Villiers After The Latter Rattled Rajasthan
Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Reveals Reason For Leaving Dream11 IPL 2020 In Between Again; See Picture
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Manish Pandey's quickfire 50 keeps Hyderabad in the hunt
4 hours ago
Jofra Archer continues to haunt David Warner, gets his wicket for 4th time in 5 innings
5 mins ago
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi confirm new Big Bash League 2020-21 deals
28 mins ago
Virat Kohli posts funny picture with Bangalore teammates, calls AB 'kid who did the work'
31 mins ago
IPL 2020: Jason Holder makes impact in 1st match for Hyderabad, picks up 3 crucial wickets
33 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Jason Holder hits bullseye to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points