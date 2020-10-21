Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?

The startup ecosystem in India has flourished immensely in the past few years. Startups are a tough cookie to bite in, however, it is perceived also as another opportunity for investors to show the talent they possess. With the startup culture developing rapidly in the country, several cricketers and actors have turned towards investing in new ventures. These stars are not only investing money but also their time into these enterprises which they think are promising and lucrative.

Virat Kohli invests in Bengaluru-based fashion startup Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd

Indian captain Virat Kohli is one such cricketer who has been extremely active with his investments since 2014, the year when startup culture began thriving in India. Kohli is among the top cricketers in the world where every brand wants to have a piece of him. The Bangalore skipper has invested in several startups in recent years.

Recently, the 31-year old invested ₹13.2 crore ($1.8 million) in a Bengaluru-based fashion startup Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL). According to Inc42, Kohli bought 3046 equity shares worth 13.2 crore at a minimal value of ₹10 per share and a premium amount of ₹47,561 per share. Besides Kohli, sports talent management firm Cornerstone Sport LLP, which incidentally represents the Indian captain, also picked up 1,236 equity shares for ₹5.58 crore ($760,000).

The fashion startup has already received ₹72,00,000 ($98,000) from Kohli and ₹ 29,00,000 ($40,000) from Cornerstone Sport LLP. Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd was founded in 2012 by Anjana Reddy and their association with Kohli is not new. He co-owns the fashion brand Wrogn launched in November 2014 along with USPL. Sachin Tendulkar is also counted as an investor in USPL.

Virat Kohli's investments in startups began six years ago when he invested in a London-based social media startup Sport Convo, an app that was launched to bridge the gap between sports stars and fans. The elegant batsman has launched a chain of fitness gyms and fitness centres named Chisel. The startup recently introduced technology-enabled workout routines that intend to address the youngsters of information technology workers.

Kohli also co-owns International Tennis Premier League franchise UAE Royals and Indian Super League franchise FC Goa. The Indian skipper has also collaborated with Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company Zeeva and launched the audio equipment company MuveAcoustics in India.

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

DISCLAIMER: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

