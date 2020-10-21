Sourav Ganguly Reveals Reason For Leaving Dream11 IPL 2020 In Between Again; See Picture

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly ensured that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League wasn't called off as he played a major role in organising the cash-rich league in the UAE. The Dream11 IPL 2020 is quickly approaching the business end of the tournament and it is safe to say that the cricketing extravaganza has been a huge success. The BCCI chief was in the UAE since the start of the competition, however, he has now left the country to promote the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) in India.

Sourav Ganguly starts ISL 2020-21 promotions

The ISL 2020-21 season is set to run from November 2020 to March 2021 and will be hosted behind closed doors across three venues in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly co-owns ISL franchise ATK Mohun Bagan, who are also the defending champions and have already won the tournament thrice so far, arguably making it its most successful team. ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2020 final. In July 2020, the club merged with I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan to form ATK Mohun Bagan.

Sourav Ganguly took to Instagram where he posted a picture of himself holding a football. The photo seems to be from a promotional photoshoot for the official broadcasters that Dada is doing for the upcoming season of the ISL. In the caption, the Bengal Tiger announced that ISL starts in November and added the hashtag #atkmohunbagan.

Sourav Ganguly confirms Ahmedabad as venue for Day-night Test vs England

With England slated to tour India early in 2021, BCCI interim President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Ahmedabad will host the scheduled day-night Test during the series. The English cricket team is scheduled to tour India for five Tests and a limited-overs series between January and March 2021. Ganguly has also informed that the BCCI has made tentative plans but nothing is confirmed as of now.

The interim BCCI President asserted that the board is prioritizing the upcoming tour of Australia by the Indian which is scheduled to begin right after the IPL. “Before England, we have Australia series coming up. There will be team selection happening in a few days,” Ganguly added.

