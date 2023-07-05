IND vs WI: The new selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar has announced Team India's T20I squad to take on West Indies starting on August 3, 2023 at the Brian Lara cricket Academy in Trinidad. "The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA," BCCI said in a statement.

3 things you need to know:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested once again

Hardik Pandya to lead the Indian team with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy

India to play their first T20I against West Indies on August 3, 2018

India vs West Indies: Tilak Varma gets maiden call-up

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

READ MORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Rohit Sharma's First Look From Barbados; See Pic

One of the most notable inclusions in the squad is Tilak Varma, who received his maiden India call-up following two consecutive successful IPL seasons. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar have also been picked for the five-match series. While Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the side, Suryakumar Yadav has been picked as his deputy. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have been added as the two wicketkeepers for the tour.

'KulCha' likely to be back in action

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have also made a return to the national side after being sidelined as a pair for the past couple of years. The other members of the squad are Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Avesh Khan.

READ MORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal Undergoes Unique Preparation For Debut Series

India vs West Indies: T20I fixtures

The five T20Is between India and West Indies will be played from August 3 to 13. The first match of the series is slated to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The second and third game will be held at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, USA.