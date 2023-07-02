IND Vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Rohit Sharma's First Look From Barbados; See Pic

Quick links:
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal during IPL (Image: @yashasvijaiswal28/Instagram)
IND vs WI: Following a month-long break after their loss against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final last month, Team India has arrived in West Indies for a full-length tour. India’s tour officially begins with a two-match Test series from July 12 onwards. Both teams will then lock horns in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.
ALSO READ | England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates
Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a selfie featuring him alongside the Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Sharing the picture, Jaiswal informed his followers that the team has arrived in Barbados. While the picture was quick to go viral among fans, Rohit's look became a talking point for fans in the comments section.
Meanwhile, a few hours later, Rohit took to his own social media handle and shared a solo selfie. Interestingly, former Mumbai Indians bowler Dhawal Kulkarni reacted to the post, praising the 35-year-old for his cap. Here’s a look at Rohit Sharma’s viral Instagram post.
ALSO READ | Ruturaj Gaikwad Or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Decoding The Apt Replacement For Pujara In Test Squad
Cheteshwar Pujara's omission from India's squad for the Test series against West Indies became a massive talking point. AT the same time, Jaiswal now stands a chance at making his international debut against the Caribbean side. Here's a look at India's full squad.
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini