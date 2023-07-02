IND Vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Rohit Sharma's First Look From Barbados; See Pic

IND vs WI: Following a month-long break after their loss against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final last month, Team India has arrived in West Indies for a full-length tour. India’s tour officially begins with a two-match Test series from July 12 onwards. Both teams will then lock horns in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.

India lost the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final by a mammoth 209 runs

India sits atop the ICC Test Rankings despite the WTC final loss

Team India left for West Indies a few days ago

Rohit Sharma’s first look from Barbados goes viral

Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a selfie featuring him alongside the Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Sharing the picture, Jaiswal informed his followers that the team has arrived in Barbados. While the picture was quick to go viral among fans, Rohit's look became a talking point for fans in the comments section.

Meanwhile, a few hours later, Rohit took to his own social media handle and shared a solo selfie. Interestingly, former Mumbai Indians bowler Dhawal Kulkarni reacted to the post, praising the 35-year-old for his cap. Here’s a look at Rohit Sharma’s viral Instagram post.

What is Team India’s schedule for their tour of West Indies?

West Indies vs India two-match Test series

West Indies vs India, 1st Test match from July 12 to July 17 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test match from July 20 to July 25 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India three-match ODI series

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI on July 27 at Kensington Oval, BridCheckown, Barbados

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI on July 29 at Kensington Oval, BridCheckown, Barbados

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI on August 1 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India five-match ODI series

West Indies vs India, 1st T2OI on August 4 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India, 2nd T2OI on August 6 at Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs India, 3rd T2OI on August 8 at Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs India, 4th T2OI on August 12 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

West Indies vs India, 5th T2OI on August 13 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

What does India's squad for the Test series look like?

Cheteshwar Pujara's omission from India's squad for the Test series against West Indies became a massive talking point. AT the same time, Jaiswal now stands a chance at making his international debut against the Caribbean side. Here's a look at India's full squad.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini