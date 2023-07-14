Ravindra Jadeja Unknowingly Makes The Umpire Wait To Adjust His Hairstyle, Video Surfaces

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his remarkable style and skills, making him an invaluable asset to the Indian cricket team. Despite facing injuries, he has made a seamless comeback with outstanding performances. Jadeja's fielding skills are nothing short of extraordinary, as he effortlessly pulls off stunning catches and executes agile run-outs. His bowling prowess is equally impressive, with his left-arm spin consistently troubling batsmen and picking up crucial wickets.

3 things you need to know

India and West Indies are playing the first Test in Dominica

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a three-wicket haul in the match

India bowled the Windies out for just 150 runs in the first innings

Also Read: 'He Is Going To Replace Ravindra Jadeja': Harbhajan Singh Names India Star's Successor

Jadeja's swagger takes internet by storm

Currently playing in the West Indies Test series, Ravindra Jadeja displayed his prowess by taking 3/26 in the first innings. He picked up his first wicket thanks to Mohammed Siraj's brilliant fielding. In a video circulating on social media, Jadeja could be seen making the umpire wait as he adjusted his hair while looking at his reflection in his goggles before resuming his overs, adding to his cool and confident demeanor.

The incident took place before the start of the 30th over of West Indies' first innings. Social media users praised his style and swag. Jadeja continued to shine by taking two more wickets, concluding the day with a three-fer. To see reactions, check the post shared below.

Also Read: 'Till Date & Forever': Ravindra Jadeja's Special Message For Dhoni Takes Over The Internet

India vs West Indies, 1st Test

In the opening Test against the West Indies, Jadeja has been impressive, taking 3 wickets in the first innings to restrict the hosts to 150. Apart from Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 33rd Test five-wicket haul in the innings.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then took the attack on Windies bowlers, forging a 229-run partnership. Both the batsmen scored a century each to contribute to the explosive start. Rohit was eventually dismissed for 103 runs. However, Jaiswal continued his onslaught on the Windies bowlers as he forged another 72-run partnership with Kohli before the end of play on Day 2. Jaiswal finished at an unbeaten score of 143, while Kohli ended the day with 36 runs to his name.

Image: Instagram/shaikh_taha_07