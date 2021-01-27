BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Kolkata's Apollo Hospital After Chest Pain Complaint

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has again been admitted to the hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday. A stent had been placed after he was last admitted to the Woodland Hospital, and he was allowed to be discharged a few days later with the understanding that he would need another procedure but it wasn't required immediately. However, the former Team India Skipper has now been taken to the Apollo hospital in Kolkata as he felt uneasy and complained of chest pain.

BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. More details awaited.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/e72Iai7eVz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest

The former Indian skipper was admitted to Kolkata's Woodland hospital after complaining of chest pain on January 2 while he was at the gym. After getting tests done, it came to light that the southpaw was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition was stabilised. The Kolkata hospital initially set up a three-member board headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal who performed angioplasty. The size of the board grew in subsequent days, with prominent doctors from other cities and hospitals also joining, including heart specialists Dr Ramakanta Panda and Dr Devi Shetty. They determined that there were three blockages, and while one was resolved, further treatment would be required to resolve the others. However, it wasn't deemed immediate at that point and he was discharged.

Ganguly's admission in hospital triggered a massive round of visits and good wishes online and offline. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah were some of those who came to see him, whereas numerous members of India's Cricketing fraternity as well as fans sent in their messages.

