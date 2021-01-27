BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Likely To Undergo Angioplasty Tomorrow In Kolkata

After being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday noon having complained of chest pains, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is likely to undergo angioplasty on Thursday for two revascularisations. The former India captain will undergo stenting under Dr Aftab Khan in the presence of Dr Saptarshi Basu at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Ganguly had previously undergone stenting on January 2 after he experienced chest pains.

Earlier in the day, the hospital had issued a statement on Ganguly's health condition and assured that the BCCI President was stable. The hospital statement added that there is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are also stable.

Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest

The former Indian skipper was admitted to Kolkata's Woodland hospital after complaining of chest pain on January 2 while he was at the gym. After getting tests done, it came to light that the southpaw was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition was stabilised. The Kolkata hospital initially set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who performed angioplasty.

The size of the board grew in subsequent days, with prominent doctors from other cities and hospitals also joining, including heart specialists Dr Ramakanta Panda and Dr Devi Shetty. They determined that there were three blockages, and while one was resolved, further treatment would be required to resolve the others. However, it wasn't deemed immediate at that point and he was discharged.

