Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Reveals Reason For Not Letting Yuvraj Singh Come Out Of Retirement

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket in June 2019, thus drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, after retirement, he spent his time playing for various leagues around the world. Yuvraj represented Toronto Nationals in the Canada T20 League and was a part of the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

BCCI denies Yuvraj Singh's request to make comeback to competitve cricket

In May 2020, Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket. However, recently, the Punjab Cricket Association requested the southpaw to come out of his retirement and guide the youngsters in the Punjab state team, a request which he obliged to. Subsequently, Yuvraj was included in the probables list of the Punjab team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

According to multiple reports, Yuvraj had written a letter to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly seeking his permission to make a comeback to competitive cricket. However, his request was turned down by the BCCI due to the fact that Yuvraj featured in overseas white-ball competitions on the grounds of being a retired cricketer due to having no obligations or contract to fulfill involving the board. In a similar manner, veteran spinner Pravin Tambe was ordered not to play in the IPL 2020 for the Kolkata franchise despite securing his services in the auction in December 2019 as the Mumbai cricketer had played in the Abu Dhabi T10 for two seasons without the BCCI's consent.

Meanwhile, Punjab will be led by Mandeep Singh in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 which is set to be played from January 10-31. The team will be coached by Munish Bali who will be assisted by former Punjab pacer Manpreet Gony. Punjab will commence their tournament against Uttar Pradesh at the Alur Cricket Ground.

Mandeep Singh (Captain), Gurkeerat Mann (Vice-captain), Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Dhanda, Krishan and Gitansh Khera.

Yuvraj Singh career stats

Yuvraj was one of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game during his playing days. The former cricketer represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1,177 of them in T20Is. Yuvraj was also among the top performers in India's glorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup triumphs. The Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes that he hit against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup has been one of the highlights of his illustrious career.

