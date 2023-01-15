BCCI Confirms End Of 4-match Format In Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 5 Tests To Become New Norm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia. The BCCI has picked the squad for the first two Tests only and the team for the remaining two matches will be announced later. India and Australia are scheduled to play four Test matches starting February 9. Meanwhile, the BCCI has also said that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be the last edition to feature four matches in the series.

"This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.," the BCCI said in a statement. The future Border-Gavaskar Trophy will all feature five Test matches, at least until the end of the Men’s FTP cycle for 2023-27. The last time five Tests were played in a series between India and Australia was back in 1991-92. Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a four-Test series since 2003/04 when India toured Australia.

India vs Australia

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, the star India batter in the shortest format of the game, has been added to the squad for the two Tests against Australia. Ishan Kishan has also received his maiden call-up in the format as the Indian side needed a replacement player for Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident last month and is unavailable for selection. Kishan boasts the same style of play as Pant, which is to bat with a higher strike rate. Ravindra Jadeja has also been added to the squad but his availability for the series depends on his fitness.

Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side, while KL Rahul will play as his deputy. The first match is slated to be played in Nagpur, followed by Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Image: AP