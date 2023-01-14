Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ: Netizens Not Happy With Star Domestic Player's Exclusion From Team India Squad

The Team India squad has been announced only for the first two Tests of the four-match series, which is slated to take place from February 9 to March 13.

Vishal Tiwari
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia. The squad has been announced only for the first two Tests of the four-match series, which is slated to take place from February 9 to March 13. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side, while KL Rahul will play as his deputy. 

India vs New Zealand: Netizens not happy with Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion

Netizens are unhappy with the exclusion of star domestic player Sarfaraz Khan, who has performed exceptionally well over the past two seasons. Sarfaraz has been in tremendous form with the bat in first-class cricket for Mumbai. He has played 22 innings in Ranji Trophy since 2019 and has scored 2289 runs at a staggering average of 134.64, including nine centuries and five half-centuries. The 25-year-old has also registered one triple century and three double hundred during the same period. 

Despite his exceptional form in red-ball cricket, Sarfaraz was snubbed from the Test squad for the upcoming Australia series. Netizens took to social media to express their disappointment over Sarfaraz's absence from India's Test squad. Here's how Indian cricket fans reacted to Sarfaraz's exclusion.  

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, the star India batter in the shortest format of the game, has been added to the squad for the two Tests against Australia. Ishan Kishan has also received his maiden call-up in the format as the Indian side needed a replacement player for Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident last month and is unavailable for selection. Kishan boasts the same style of play as Pant, which is to bat with a higher strike rate. Ravindra Jadeja has also been added to the squad but his availability for the series depends on his fitness. 

BCCI announces India's Test squad for the Australia series

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Image: AP
 

