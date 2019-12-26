BCCI Confirms Pakistan Players' Absence From Asia XI-World XI T20s In March 2020

India and Pakistan's tense socio-political relations have heavily affected the two countries' involvement in cricket. While the countries already do not indulge in bilateral cricket, the conversation does not stop there. Lately, there was heavy speculation around the participation of Pakistani players in the Asia XI vs. World XI T20s in March 2020, which are set to be hosted in Bangladesh and India.

BCCI confirm Pakistan's non-participation in the match

Speaking to a leading Indian news agency, BCCI's Joint Secretary Jayesh George was asked if Pakistan and India players will share the dressing room as part of the Asia XI. George put all speculation to rest by clarifying that the board has been told about Pakistan not participating in the series for sure. He also added that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be deciding the five Indian players, who will be a part of the Asia XI team.

Tensions between India and Pakistan perhaps reached another level earlier this week after PCB chief Ehsan Mani's controversial statements. Mani recently commented on the return of international cricket to Pakistan and added that India poses a greater security risk at present than his country does. The upcoming Asia XI vs World XI matches have been highly anticipated and speculated on.

The first two matches in the three-match series are being hosted in Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The third T20 is set to be hosted in the revamped stadium in Ahmedabad subject to the completion of the renovation work. The stadium will be the biggest cricket ground in the world after Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which can host up to 90,000 spectators and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which presently takes up 60-65,000 spectators at the most per match.

