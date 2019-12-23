IPL 2020: KKR Sweat Over Pravin Tambe's Participation Being Put In Doubt By BCCI

Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe could be banned from playing in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after it was brought to notice of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he had participated in the T10 League held in Dubai and Sharjah last year. The 48-year old Tambe had become the oldest player to be bought in the history of the IPL Auction last Thursday when he was bought by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of ₹20 lakh. He has played for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

Pravin Tambe's IPL 2020 participation in doubt

According to a leading media house, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that they were looking into the matter as a player registered with the BCCI cannot participate in any other T10 or T20 tournament around the world. Patel stated that the rule was clear and that they can only play in one-day, three-day or four-day cricket such as county cricket or maybe in Bangladesh, but permission for the same has to be taken by the player from their state association and the BCCI to gain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). He concluded by saying that they were looking into the matter involving Tambe.

However, the IPL chairman refrained from making any comment on Tambe’s future in the cash-rich tournament by saying a decision can only be taken after properly looking into the facts of his participation. Meanwhile, Pravin Tambe recently said he was looking forward to representing KKR and added that he would play with a mindset of a 20-year-old. He went on to say that he would bring all his experience and energy to the team irrespective of him being in the playing XI or not.

