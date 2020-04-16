RCB Coach Simon Katich Says The Team Will Be Happy If IPL 2020 Hosted Abroad, Here's Why

Former Australian batsman and current head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore has said that he will be happy to play IPL abroad. The IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with a clash between last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been indefinitely been suspended due to the global pandemic.

Katich on playing IPL 2020 abroad

During a recent interview, Katich said that if the 13th edition of the tournament is held in Australia or elsewhere, it will be an interesting topic of conversation and that there would be a few teams including RCB in particular who will be very happy for the league to be played abroad because most of their players are Australian and South African who would enjoy the conditions Down Under (Australia).

IPL in Sri Lanka?

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sri Lanka's cricket board has reached out to the Indian cricket board suggesting that it is ready to host the 2020 edition in Sri Lanka. According to reports in Sri Lankan Media, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva has stated that India is likely to look into the neighbouring country's proposal if the COVID-19 threat eases in Sri Lanka in the next few days. President Silva has stated that if the IPL edition is called off, the BCCI and all stakeholders will have to bear more than $500 million losses which is why it would be beneficial to move this edition of the cash-rich tournament to another country like it was in 2009.

(Image Courtesy: AP)