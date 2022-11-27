BCCI Creates Guinness World Record For Highest T20 Attendance At Narendra Modi Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced that it has entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest attendance during a T20 match. The record was achieved by the Indian cricket board on May 29 during the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was attended by over 1,00,000 people, the highest for any cricket match in history.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of the new world record. "A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL," Shah wrote on Twitter, where he also shared a picture of him receiving the Guinness World Record certificate at the very stadium where the feat was registered.

A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL pic.twitter.com/PPhalj4yjI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

IPL Final

Gujarat Titans won the final by 7 wickets as they chased down a low total of 130 runs set by Rajasthan Royals. It was Gujarat's maiden championship win as the side was added to the IPL roster only months before the final. Gujarat Titans were one of the two teams that were included in the cash-rich tournament before the commencement of the IPL 2022 season.

As far as the final is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first. They scored 130/9 in 20 overs with only Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson making significant contributions. Gujarat chased down the total with 11 balls remaining thanks to some brilliant batting from Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and David Miller.

Image: Twitter/BCCI