Netizens Ask BCCI To Open With Jagadeesan At 2023 ODI World Cup; Can He Be Fast-tracked?

Tamil Nadu cricketer Narayan Jagadeesan created a new world record on Monday as he smashed 277 runs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Jagadeesan broke the record for the highest List A score by a batter thanks to his 277 off 141 balls. His knock was made up of 25 boundaries and 15 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 196.45. The record was previously held by Surrey player Alistair Brown, who had smashed 268 runs off 160 balls in 2002.

Jagadeesan's performance has created a lot of buzz on social media with netizens demanding his inclusion in the Indian squad for next year's ODI World Cup in India. Cricket fans are asking the BCCI to give Jagadeesan a chance to play in the 2023 World Cup. Can Jagadeesan become India's potential opener in the next world cup? Will the BCCI fast-track Jagadeesan to the Indian national team?

It is highly unlikely that Jagadeesan will get a chance to play in the next World Cup in India. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the two players the BCCI could look at as openers going into the 2023 World Cup given their performances in the format over the past several years. Meanwhile, the double hundred that Jagadeesan scored on Monday came against a relatively weaker side in Arunachal Pradesh.

N Jagadeesan in Bradmanesque touch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy



799 runs in 6 matches.

Avg: 159.8

100s: 5

200s: 1

SR: 125.82



He is turning up the heat with the 50-over World Cup less than a year to go. — Anuraag Peesara (@anuraagp15) November 21, 2022

Narayan Jagadeesan joins the elite list of batters who scored 4 consecutive 💯s in List A cricket.



He is now putting a strong case for himself for the upcoming cricket World Cup. #VijayHazareTrophy#cwc23 — Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 (@iRajeeshNair) November 20, 2022

Bcci has to consider jaggi for upcoming 50 over world cup.

I hope he gets a chances in ODI format before worldcup. — Vikrant chaudhari (@vikrant43204761) November 21, 2022

List of records broken in the Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh game

Tamil Nadu became the first team in the world to touch the 500-run mark in 50-over cricket. The highest List A score by a team was set by the England men's side earlier this year when they scored 498/4 against the Netherlands.

Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal Pradesh by a massive margin of 465 runs, which is the largest win by a margin for a team in the history of List A cricket.

The opening partnership of 416 runs between Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan is now the highest partnership in List A cricket. Sai Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels held the previous record with their partnership of 372 runs against Zimbabwe in 2015.

