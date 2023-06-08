'BCCI has done injustice to him and I don't want to hear anything more': Justin Langer's shocking remark on Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team went through a tremendous transition in Test cricket under the leadership of Virat Kohli as he changed the complete mindset and body language of the team. Indian team under Virat Kohli achieved success overseas and also won games in SENA countries. The Indian team struggled to win the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) but Virat's mindset and aggression got them success in these countries as well. However, the right-handed batsman left the team's captaincy from all three formats at the end of 2021 after the team's early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However former Aussie batsman Justin Langer believes that the BCCI has done injustice with the former Indian captain.

Justin Langer was the coach of the Australian cricket team when Team India defeated them twice in Australia on the tour of 2018/19 and 2020/2021.

'BCCI has done injustice to him': Justin Langer

"Loved his (Virat Kohli) aggression. BCCI has done injustice to him and I don't want to hear anything more. If he wanted to keep the ODI captaincy, he should be allowed to do so out of respect. There was nothing that I didn't like about Virat Kohli. His aggression, his passion, his batting. He was an amazing captain", Justin Langer said while doing commentary in the WTC Final 2023.

Virat Kohli's comeback

Virat Kohli however also didn't have a pretty good run with the bat and had to wait for his 71st international ton for almost three years. Virat finally ended the nation's wait in September 2022 and hit a century vs Afghanistan during the Asia Cup. He has been scoring hundreds constantly since then and is in excellent form.

He is currently featuring in the World Test Championship Final against Australia and will look to continue his love affair with them. Though the Day 1 of the biggest Test event belonged to the Kangaroos as they scored 327/3 at the end of the day. The Indian pacers were dominated by the pair of Travis Head and Steve Smith who put up 251 runs in 370 balls at the end of the day's play. Head and Smith are currently unbeaten on 146 and 95 runs respectively and will wish to take Australia to a massive first-innings total.

The Indian bowlers will look to restrict the Aussie innings as quickly as possible and also make a comeback into the match.