Ravichandran Ashwin was left out of Team India’s playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final, as Rohit Sharma won the toss for India. Choosing to play with four pacers due to the conditions at The Oval stadium, the skipper opted to go ahead with Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner in the bowling unit. The no. 1 ranked Test bowler’s absence from the playing XI triggered a massive reaction from cricket fans on social media.

India leave out Ashwin from playing XI

“Wow! Super the great No.1 test bowler is not in the team I know conditions will help fast bowlers but you guys have remembered Ashwin is the bowler that the first wicket in the last ICC WTC when fast bowlers are struggling this the great disrespect for the legend of the format,” a Twitter used said expressing his displeasure. “Should've played Ashwin in Thakur's place,” another fan added.

Bit cold, bit green, bit cloudy. A bit of a shame that the best bowler in this #WTC cycle can't get a game. But the conditions are completely different to the ones in which India qualified..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 7, 2023

Ashwin should have been there in the playing XI in place of shardul or umesh.#WTCFinal2023 — Jit Mukherjee (@JitMukherjee16) June 7, 2023

Don't know the logic behind these conditions,which easily leftout the No.1 Test bowler 2.allrou who played all the matches and suddenly didn't play the finals. CONDITIONS?? then we can play a pure batsman instead @ashwinravi99 in Indian conditions.#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #Ashwin — Awesome Ashok (@Ashokash4) June 7, 2023

Ashwin has been only Player to pick Two Wickets in last innings WTC final Against NZ pic.twitter.com/B75wc6lDzQ — Subash (@SubbuSubash_17) June 7, 2023

Ashwin is the one of the main reason for India reaching the finals #WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mZjbuxT6oO — NANI (@NAVINVJY) June 7, 2023

If 3 first choice fast bowler can't do the job then what will the 4th seamer will do. Leaving out legend #Ashwin regardless of condition is not acceptable. #WTCFinal #INDvsAUS — SATYA (@satya_2101) June 7, 2023

'It is tough to leave Ashwin out': Rohit Sharma at toss

Meanwhile, speaking about the playing XI at the coin toss, Rohit Sharma said, “It is tough to leave Ashwin out. He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions”. Check out India and Australia’s playing XI for the ICC WTC 2023 final.

India vs Australia: Playing XIs for the IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 Final

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj