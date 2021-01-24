BCCI Hoping To Allow 50 Percent Crowd For Upcoming Five-match T20I Series Against England

It has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to get fans back to the stadium for the T20I series between India and England which gets underway at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 12.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said while the board is looking to open the stadium in Ahmedabad to fans, the final decision still lies with the government.

"We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series between India and England. While we are yet to decide on the numbers, the idea is to get close to 50 percent of the seats filled. But the final decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to the new normal," the official said.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.

Here are the fixtures of the five-match T20I series:

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

